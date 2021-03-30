Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VITL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. Vital Farms has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,486.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

