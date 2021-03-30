Vitru (VTRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Vitru has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

