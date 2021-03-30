Volkswagen AG Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Volkswagen in a research report issued on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
VWAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.
