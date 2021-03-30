Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $24.58 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $24,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,944,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,987. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $209.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

