Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $28.45 Million in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Mar 30th, 2021

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 405,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Editas Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,049. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

