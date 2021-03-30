Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 39,046 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 159.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $28,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,409 shares of company stock worth $19,753,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $507.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.59 and a 1 year high of $509.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

