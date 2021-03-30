Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,199,127 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.92. 1,408,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,673,285. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

