Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,373,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336,091 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $88,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,442,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after buying an additional 308,665 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 158.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

