Vortex Defi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216,657.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $910,967.74 and approximately $216,657.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.