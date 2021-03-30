Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

