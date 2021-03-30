Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IID traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IID. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 51.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 167,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit