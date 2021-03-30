Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $175.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.57.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

