Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WKCMF. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of WKCMF opened at $141.17 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

