Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Kismet Acquisition One as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000.

KSMT opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

