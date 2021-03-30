Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,436 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 29,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Walmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,623,645 shares of company stock valued at $497,121,755. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $136.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.06. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.94 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $385.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

