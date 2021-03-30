Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,010,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,421,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,524,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $5,049,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $7,575,000.

OTCMKTS VMACU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

