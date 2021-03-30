Walleye Capital LLC Sells 5,733 Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 184,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 452,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 314,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAC opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

