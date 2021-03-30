Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,863,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,540,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,450,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,883,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,670,000.

Shares of COOLU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

