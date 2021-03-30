Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Shares in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,102 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $90,214. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $370.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.