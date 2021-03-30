Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLNN shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

CLNN stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10. Clene Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of -0.01.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a nanotechnology drug platform for the development of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

