Walleye Trading LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.