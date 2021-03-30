Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 467,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in Waste Connections by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 380,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Waste Connections by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 793,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 138.62, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

