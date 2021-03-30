Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,088 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,075,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $3,326,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $3,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. 314,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,524,126. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.