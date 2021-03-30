Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,722 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 36,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $956,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in International Business Machines by 17.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 282,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.65. 151,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,799,035. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $104.52 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

