Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,824 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 567.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 330,199 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 285,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,920. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $93.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

