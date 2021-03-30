Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 28,626 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.26. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $262.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

