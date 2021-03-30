Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 19,030 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 996,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,989,121. The stock has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

