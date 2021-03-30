WeBlock Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,924.00 (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. WeBlock has a market cap of $78,283.29 and $8,924.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBlock token can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeBlock has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00057887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00255186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.01 or 0.00898912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00049929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00076130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030008 BTC.

About WeBlock

WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 tokens. The official message board for WeBlock is medium.com/@WeBlock . The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip

Buying and Selling WeBlock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

