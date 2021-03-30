Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Trimmed by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.