Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Whitbread from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Whitbread presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $11.81 on Monday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

