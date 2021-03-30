WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002510 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $4.26 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010310 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.