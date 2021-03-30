WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Director Otto J. Guenther Sells 10,350 Shares

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares in the company, valued at $558,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. WidePoint Co. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94.

WYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in WidePoint by 535.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 115,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WidePoint by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

