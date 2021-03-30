William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $294.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $321.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Burlington Stores by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.