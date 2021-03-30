Wills Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.72. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $160.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

