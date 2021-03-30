Wills Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Chevron by 86.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.27. 251,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,692,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.