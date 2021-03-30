Wills Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.61.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.22. 483,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,548,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

