Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ WINT opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

