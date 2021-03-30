Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ WINT opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.
About Windtree Therapeutics
