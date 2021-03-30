Winpak Ltd. (WPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 9th

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of WPK traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$45.41. The company had a trading volume of 101,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,269. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$38.73 and a 52-week high of C$52.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

