WMS Partners LLC Buys 71 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. United Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 23,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.83. 55,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $219.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.04 and a 200 day moving average of $196.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

