Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 369,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 89,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 46,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

