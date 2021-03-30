Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $13.66 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 135.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,579. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $227.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $358.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

