Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $566.21. 530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,788. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $322.14 and a one year high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $594.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

