Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7,977.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 117.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after buying an additional 120,483 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,156. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

