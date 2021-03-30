Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $9.43 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 119,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $15.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,418.74. 5,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.04 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,645.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,509.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,770.83 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

