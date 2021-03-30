Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 7,033 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,120,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,578,000 after purchasing an additional 762,725 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 724,163 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 592,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 36,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,825. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

