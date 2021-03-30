W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) versus Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Critical Review

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares W&T Offshore and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67% Torchlight Energy Resources -4,346.59% -77.14% -32.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and Torchlight Energy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.97 $74.09 million $0.60 6.05 Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 344.88 -$9.84 million N/A N/A

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Risk and Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for W&T Offshore and Torchlight Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 1 1 0 2.50 Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus price target of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 550,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2019, its total proved reserves were 157.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.