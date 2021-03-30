Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WYNMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Wynn Macau stock remained flat at $$1.93 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

