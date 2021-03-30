Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.33.

YGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 price target (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.46 million and a PE ratio of 21.05. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.