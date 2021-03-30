Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.18 Million

Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report sales of $479.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $624.00 million and the lowest is $427.89 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 259,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,952. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

