Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,437,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

